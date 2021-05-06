WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christina Reyes, VP Creative Director of Copy & Art, has been awarded The Business Council of Westchester's 2021 Rising Stars: 40 Under 40. She will be honored in a virtual ceremony on June 17 at 6pm.
"Christina is highly respected by our team and clients. She is a courageous creative thinker, a compelling presenter, a candid and outspoken team member, and an inspiring leader at Copy & Art," notes Elena Rivera-Cheek, Chief Creative Officer and Owner of Copy & Art. Christina has worked hand in hand with Elena to build a growing team of smart creatives to support the thriving agency business.
"I am thrilled to be included in this group of accomplished Westchester young professionals," said Reyes. "Copy & Art has been based in White Plains since its inception in 2011 and is an active supporter of the Westchester business community by participating in local events and volunteering efforts."
"The quantity and quality of this year's nominees is second to none. This year's winners represent the very best and brightest of Westchester County's up and coming young professionals from a tremendous cross-section of organizations and industries. We're delighted to honor such an elite group," said Rising Stars Chairman Joseph McCoy, Region Manager, Commercial Lending, SVP People's United Bank.
The Rising Stars program is modeled after the national business recognition program "40 under 40." Rising Stars honorees were chosen based on professional and/or entrepreneurial accomplishments, professional and/or business affiliations, and demonstrated leadership skills.
About Copy & Art
Copy & Art is a boutique health care communications firm. We are a certified MBE, woman-owned and managed. We offer full creative capabilities including copywriting, design, research, marketing strategy and brand-related meeting strategy. We create customer-facing and internal communications and strive for excellence with every client project and experience.
Media Contact
Sherri Heller, Copy and Art, +1 917-445-9982, sherri@copyandartny.com
Elena Rivera-Cheek, Copy and Art, 914-610-0433, elena@copyandartny.com
SOURCE Copy and Art