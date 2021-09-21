SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation will be hosting several webinars in late September in observance of Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month. The topics will range from college life while living with paralysis, exploring advocacy efforts with Reeve Regional Champions, a joint presentation with Nurse Linda and American Occupational Therapy Foundation, and a special panel discussion with four community members sharing their stories.
The webinars are a free event for everyone to attend. Live captioning will be available.
Rolling to Higher Education: Going to College with Paralysis
Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Patricia Correa, Associate Manager, Information Services and Translation, Reeve Foundation and Annie Tulkin, Founder and Director of Accessible College, for a conversation and Q&A, to discuss the considerations for students with paralysis who are starting the college search and transition process. Participants will learn about the Reeve Foundation/Accessible College program to provide FREE college transition support for students with paralysis, and gain information on college search for students with paralysis, accommodations, personal care attendants, transfer of care, planning for independent living and more! Bring your questions!
Regional Champions September Update
Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)
In September, Congress will return to Washington, DC, and begin a mad dash to the end of the year. After a busy summer for Congress and the new administration, they will work to move President Biden's key legislative priorities and what that means for the Reeve Foundation. We will review what has happened so far, what to expect for the fall and winter, and where we can put our advocacy tools to best use.
Ask Nurse Linda: Occupational Therapy Across the Lifespan
Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Nurse Linda hosts Mary Jane Mulcahey, Ph.D., OTR\L, CHC, CLP, FASIA and Kerri Morgan, Ph.D., OTR/L, two occupational therapists in this joint presentation between the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center and the American Occupational Therapy Foundation to observe Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month in September. We'll discuss coaching care partners of children with SCI, exercise, physical activity, and adapted sports for persons with an SCI.
Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Please join us for a special presentation in recognition of Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month. Then and Now will be a panel discussion between four individuals living with a spinal cord injury on September 30, 2021. Tim Gilmer, Tyra Randle, Craig Crosby and Dani Izzie will be leading a crucial discussion reflecting on their journey and the new perspectives and knowledge they have now versus when they were first injured.
Please visit our Events section on our website to find out more about our upcoming webinars and events at the Reeve Foundation.
About the Reeve Foundation
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.
