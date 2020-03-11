KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Rogers, DO, FACC, FSCAI, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Cardiologist and Lead Interventional Cardiologist in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Program.
Backed by more than twenty-three years of professional accomplishments, Dr. Rogers is a patient preferred cardiologist in Kalamazoo County. He offers services globally, specializing in cardiology and interventional cardiology.
In preparation for his career, Dr. Rogers earned an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University (MSU), transitioning to Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine where he earned a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an internship at Lansing General Hospital. He went on to complete a three year fellowship in general cardiology and a one year fellowship in interventional cardiology both at Wayne State University's Detroit Medical Center. He is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.
A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Rogers maintains affiliations with the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), serving as a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography & Intervention (SCAI).
In his spare time, Dr. Rogers enjoys being outside.
Dr. Roger dedicates this recognition to those who inspire him in cardiology and his mentors Dr. Mark E. Loerhke, Dr. Timothy John Byrne, Dr. Zoltan Turi, Dr. Richard Spears, Dr. Joshua Wynne, and Dr. Thomas Keller.
