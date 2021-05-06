SAN ANTONIO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Farber, DPM of San Antonio Podiatry Associates, performed the first two surgeries utilizing the Trigon® Osteotomy Wedge system developed by San Antonio-based Nvision Biomedical Technologies at the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills. The Trigon system provides an innovative use of PEEK-OPTIMA® HA Enhanced, which promotes multi-directional bone healing, improved fixation and enabled unique device identification required by the FDA.
The Trigon Osteotomy Wedge is the first osteotomy wedge system made from PEEK-OPTIMA® HA Enhanced, a polymer from Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The Trigon® Stand-Alone Osteotomy Wedge Fixation System has osteoconductive properties that promote multi-directional bone healing and improved fixation without introducing material-related bio-incompatibility reactions. The Trigon system enables a standard surgical technique that allows direct and exact placement of implant and screws without additional plating. Additionally, the Trigon system utilizes Structural Encoding® to enable the Unique Device Identification (UDI) required by the FDA.
"It is always our goal to deliver high quality health care that improves the health of our community. Being the host of these groundbreaking orthopaedic surgeries is a stellar example of that commitment," said Patricia Burns, President, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills. "Our hospital is proud to partner with manufacturers like Nvision that develop technology resulting in better patient outcomes."
"It is an ideal situation when you have the opportunity to work with an innovative company locally with products that are more intuitive to utilize in surgery with the patient in mind," said Dr. Farber. "Nvision is bringing innovation to the San Antonio community through its devices and an in-house cadaver lab, which helps test devices, make adjustments, and accelerate the benefit to patients."
In the weeks since the initial surgeries, surgeons across the country have made plans to implement the Trigon system into their patient care. To date, 12 surgeries have been performed. Nvision, which was founded in 2013, is quickly becoming the largest medical device manufacturer in San Antonio with 17 FDA cleared devices across a range of orthopaedic specialties. In the last year, Nvision added seven products with FDA clearance to its portfolio with an additional two currently in FDA review.
"From the beginning, our goal with Nvision has been to engage in our community and provide innovative solutions for our families and neighbors and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System has been a supporter of this mission," said Brian Kieser, Nvision founder. "By collaborating with hospitals like CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills and local surgeons like Dr. Farber, we are making great strides with bringing healthcare innovation to San Antonio, our home."
Dr. Robert Farber received his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine with honors from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia. While enrolled, he served as the President of the Student Government. He was also inducted into the national podiatric honor and service societies.
Dr. Farber then completed his residency at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Fairfax, Virginia, where he served as Chief Podiatric Resident. While in residency, he performed more than 1,800 procedures from elective bunion and hammertoe surgery to complex rearfoot and ankle reconstruction. He also published multiple podiatric medical and surgical abstracts, resulting in a national award in forefoot surgery.
About Nvision Biomedical Technologies
Nvision is a San Antonio-based medical device and implant manufacturer focused on providing surgeons with implants paired with instrumentation and biologics that simplify and improve surgery procedures to help patients get back to their quality of life. Nvision is committed to developing and manufacturing thoughtfully designed products combined with exceptional service that keep the patient, surgeons, healthcare providers, and distribution partners in mind.
Nvision is aligned with surgeon thought leaders, key researchers, and development engineers from prestigious institutions to design, test, and bring to market the most innovative concepts. Find out more at http://www.nvisionbiomed.com
About CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System
Founded in 1869 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston and San Antonio, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is a Catholic, faith-based, nonprofit health and wellness ministry dedicated to extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and providing the highest quality medical care and services available. As one of the top health care organizations in South-Central Texas, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa has five hospital campuses. The Children's Hospital is located in downtown San Antonio. We also have hospitals located in the South Texas Medical Center, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Westover Hills, and a surgical hospital in Alamo Heights. CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System also owns a majority interest in CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Centers – San Antonio, LLC, a joint venture physician partnership, which is comprised of two outpatient surgery centers in San Antonio with facilities in Stone Oak and the Medical Center.
Additionally, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System owns a majority interest in the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Centers in New Braunfels and San Marcos, which are joint venture physician partnerships.
For additional information on CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, visit http://www.christussantarosa.org. Find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/christussantarosa and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CSRHS.
Media Contact
BONNIE CAVER, Reputation Lighthouse, +1 (512) 832-8588, bonnie@replighthouse.com
SOURCE Nvision Biomedical Technologies