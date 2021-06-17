PHOENIX, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chrysalis has been awarded a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to support those impacted by domestic violence. The nonprofit provides broad-based solutions to prevent domestic abuse, which includes emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling, legal assistance, offender intervention and mobile victim advocacy. The funding will allow the organization to continue to provide necessary services to men, women and children throughout the Greater Phoenix area who are trying to break the cycle of violence.
"Chrysalis gives victims of domestic violence the safety and support they need to heal and rebuild their lives," said Bob Parsons, Founder & CEO of PXG. "More than basic necessities, they aim to empower and give individuals the tools needed to reclaim their independence for good."
COVID-19 has had a severe impact on domestic violence in the Valley. According to the Phoenix Police Department, domestic violence-related calls doubled, and domestic violence-related deaths increased by 140 percent in the months following the pandemic's initial outbreak. Experts warn the added stress, potential displacement and loss of income brought on by COVID-19 are all leading factors towards an increased risk of domestic abuse.
As the first certified, trauma-informed domestic violence organization in the nation, Chrysalis utilizes a 360-degree approach that not only serves the physical needs of its survivors but also provides the mental and emotional support needed to break the cycle of abuse. Through its residential crisis shelter, which provides inclusive services to women, men and families, survivors receive individual and group counseling, parenting support and personalized assistance based on each individual's needs.
"Abuse doesn't pause for a pandemic," said Chrysalis CEO Patricia Klahr. "In fact, we know that crisis situations can fan the flame of domestic violence and we are working around the clock to protect vulnerable victims, all while prioritizing the health and safety of our staff, clients and volunteers. This grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will allow us to continue to provide these necessary services and much-needed support."
During COVID-19, Chrysalis instituted several adaptive measures to continue to provide a safe and secure environment. Measures included a shift to virtual outpatient telehealth sessions, routine commercial-grade sanitization and the installation of touchless hardware at all facilities. Through various partnerships, Chrysalis has been able to provide laptop computers to keep parents and children connected during the transition to virtual learning.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure at home," said Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel. "Chrysalis takes the time to approach each person's situation with care and empathy, all while providing life-changing resources."
According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, over 50,000 adults and children in the United States receive services and support from domestic violence organizations each day. In Arizona, more than 1,400 survivors of abuse utilized Chrysalis' services in 2020, a 17 percent increase from the previous year.
From day-to-day operations to long-term planning, Chrysalis is rooted in approaching every individual's situation with empathy, openness, dedication and transparency. To learn more, visit https://noabuse.org/.
About Chrysalis
For more than 40 years, Chrysalis has been a staple in the domestic violence community and is one of the largest standalone domestic abuse organizations in the Valley. In addition to its victim and offender services, the nonprofit also offers educational programming for civic groups, schools and businesses to help people recognize the warning signs of domestic violence and stop the cycle of abuse. During the pandemic, Chrysalis is also available to virtually provide these services. To learn more, visit noabuse.org or follow @chrysalisaz on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation
The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.
