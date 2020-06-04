WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced today that three of its largest office buildings in the U.S. have joined a growing list of company locations awarded globally recognized LEED® certifications for achievement in environmental performance and sustainability.
The Chubb building in Philadelphia, located at 436 Walnut Street, was recertified LEED Platinum, the highest level of recognition in the LEED green building certification program that recognizes best-in-class building strategies and practices. This building is the oldest in the city to achieve this recognition. In Whitehouse Station, N.J., the company's twin office buildings, located at 202 Halls Mill Road, achieved LEED Gold certifications for the first time.
LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) is the U.S. Green Building Council's rating system and globally recognized symbol of achievement in environmental sustainability. Chubb's owned and leased properties around the world that are LEED-certified also include Chicago (Gold), Paris (Platinum), New York (Silver) and Quito (Silver). Last December, the Chubb building in Bermuda became the first on the island to be certified LEED® Platinum.
"Chubb is dedicated to continuously enhancing the environmental performance and sustainability of our offices. These certifications reflect who we are as a company, both in the care we take in achieving our environmental goals and in applying our expertise in green consulting services to our own properties," said Paul Krump, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, North America Commercial and Personal Insurance.
To achieve LEED Platinum certification, buildings must attain a score of 80 or more on a 100-point scale that measures environmental impact. A minimum score of 60 is needed to attain LEED Gold certification.
The Philadelphia office has continually improved its energy, water and waste management since being certified LEED Silver in 2009. The company has increasingly utilized energy efficient lighting, supported alternate employee commuting methods and implemented other green building initiatives, such as food composting.
In Whitehouse Station, efforts to maximize the buildings' energy efficiency included replacing all lighting with LED bulbs and the use of environmentally conscious cleaning supplies. The Whitehouse Station buildings also boast acres of human-built wetlands featuring local vegetation and wildlife that local universities and schools visit to study. Green Business Certification Inc., the organization that administers LEED certification assessments and credentials, stated in its report that Chubb's Whitehouse Station buildings are "a showcase example of sustainability and demonstrates Chubb's leadership in transforming the building industry."
More information about Chubb's environmental programs and initiatives can be found in the company's environmental report and in Citizenship section of Chubb.com.
About Chubb
With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide.
Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com