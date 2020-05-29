FULLERTON, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubby Gorilla and USA Vape Lab are doing their part to ensure hospitals in the nation are well equipped and stocked with much needed hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The vape industry duo announced their partnership to produce over 5000 gallons of hand sanitizer for the US. "The hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and healthcare workers caring for patients on the frontlines of the current COVID-19 public health crisis," says Abe A., President, Chubby Gorilla. "As COVID-19 continues its spread across the country it is abundantly clear our country is going through unprecedented struggles and monumental uncertainty. Our aim is to provide hope during this challenging period."
"Our country's healthcare professionals and first responders need our help, and we in the vapor industry have the means and materials to help make a difference. Now is a time for solidarity amongst all American businesses and the government to pull together and contribute. We thank all healthcare professionals and first responders for their hard work, dedication, and courage." - Huy Nguyen, CEO, USA Vape Lab.
"Chubby Gorilla has been serving manufactures with small easily portable bottles for years.", says Eyad A., Vice President, Chubby Gorilla. "It just makes sense to use what we have to help those in these times of uncertainty and need. At the end of the day we are all in this fight together."
Bottles of hand sanitizer have been rolling out across the nation since 04/08. We're reaching out to all hospitals, municipalities, police departments, and fire departments today to ask what their needs are. For those government agencies in need of bottles please contact us at 844-365-5218. Please contact USA Vape Lab for questions regarding hand sanitizers at 714-373-3075
About Chubby Gorilla: Chubby Gorilla is a global specialty packaging manufacturer founded upon a principle idea: make products that people love using, we approach the existing and emerging markets with one mission "Engineered for a purpose, designed for a purpose". All of our products are designed and engineered in-house in Southern California where user experience drives every level of innovation we create. For more information visit us at www.chubbygorilla.com.