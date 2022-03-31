ReceptivaDX detects uterine inflammation likely caused by endometriosis that may be contributing to infertility or recurrent pregnancy loss.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's healthcare company Cicero Diagnostics Inc., offering ReceptivaDx™ for unexplained infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss, today announced its continued partnership with Mediaplanet to create an education campaign for women considering IVF. The campaign includes research-backed tips to help increase the chance of a successful IVF cycle.
The IVF guide marks the third engagement between Cicero Diagnostics and Mediaplanet. In March 2021, the partnership created the Future of Fertility campaign aimed at reducing and removing the stigma around infertility. In September of 2021, Cicero was part of the Maternal Health campaign which looked to raise awareness of new reproductive technology, accessibility to care, and overall maternal wellness throughout the stages of pregnancy.
"Cicero Diagnostics recognizes the importance of education at both the physician and patient level. Our goals are to meet both groups' needs with clinically relevant and actionable information," said Cicero's CEO, Chris Jackson. "From our partnership in the Future of Fertility campaign in March, to our Maternal Health campaign in September, and now again in 2022, Cicero continues to see tremendous growth recently exceeding 10,000 patients. Cicero offers free phone consultation services through receptivadx.com. The significant increase in the use of the ReceptivaDX test in the United States and beyond has been heavily influenced by patient-driven requests. We are seeing a trend of more patients taking charge of their health and asking for the diagnostics and care they want brought into their fertility response plans. With an increase in IVF transfer success rates of more than 50%, this $690 test is an option women should be aware of."
In addition to the Mediaplanet partnership, Cicero Diagnostics also has an engaged digital platform, Rescripted, which is dedicated to creating a new and improved approach to fertility. In August, Dr. Bruce Lessey, with Rescripted co-founder Kristyn Hodgon, held a live Q&A. The digital event, still available on Instagram @fertility.rescripted, allowed women to discuss their experiences with the ReceptivaDx test, exchange advice, share words of support, and get some important questions answered by a fertility expert. Cicero is also sponsoring two podcasts, Infertile AF with Ali Prato and Fempower Health. Through partnerships like Rescripted, Infertile AF, Fempower Health, and Mediaplanet, Cicero is working to ensure all women struggling with infertility or endometriosis have access to information and resources that will allow them to seek the best possible treatment for them.
Additionally, the company recently announced the availability of its app available on iOS and Android, which can be found by searching for ReceptivaDxTest. The app is an informational and educational tool designed to support women and physicians through their experience with the ReceptivaDx test. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.cicerodx.com.
About Cicero Diagnostics:
Cicero Diagnostics is a medical diagnostic company located in Huntington Beach, California. ReceptivaDx™ is the company's signature test panel in the area of unexplained infertility. Cicero Diagnostics is the exclusive licensed provider of the BCL6 test for the detection of uterine lining dysfunction commonly associated with endometriosis. Cicero works with IVF centers across the United States and in 15 other countries. Cicero Diagnostics continues to expand their offering globally and is investing in continued research in the field. Cicero's diagnostics is currently being used at more than 300 infertility centers across the country. Cicero is proud to partner with providers working to help solve female infertility issues.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
