HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's healthcare company, Cicero Diagnostics Inc., offering ReceptivaDX for unexplained infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss, today announced it has partnered with Mediaplanet to create an education campaign for women considering IVF. The campaign includes research-backed tips to help increase the chance of a successful IVF cycle and introduces Cicero's new partnerships and digital tools that help women take charge of their fertility.
The IVF guide marks the second engagement between Cicero Diagnostics and Mediaplanet. In March 2021, the partnership created the Future of Fertility campaign aimed at reducing and removing the stigma around infertility. Recent outcomes data shows that IVF transfer success rates move from just 12% to 64% on the next IVF transfer when BCL6-positivity is treated.
"Cicero Diagnostics recognizes the importance of education at both the physician and patient level. Our goals are to meet both groups' needs with clinically relevant and actionable information. From our partnership in the Future of Fertility campaign in March, our free phone consultation services through receptivadx.com have grown over 300%. The significant increase in the use of the ReceptivaDX test in the US and beyond has been heavily influenced by patient-driven requests. We are seeing a trend of more patients taking charge of their health and asking for the diagnostics and care they want brought into their fertility response plans. With an increase in IVF transfer success rates of more than 50%, this $690 test is an option women should be aware of," said Chris Jackson, CEO
In addition to the Mediaplanet partnership, Cicero Diagnostics has also engaged digital platform, Rescripted, dedicated to creating a new and improved approach to fertility. In August, Dr. Bruce Lessey, with Rescripted co-founder Kristyn Hodgon, held a live Q&A. The digital event, still available on Instagram @fertility.rescripted, allowed women to discuss their experiences with the ReceptivaDx test, exchange advice, share words of support, and get some important questions answered by a fertility expert. Through partnerships like Rescripted and Mediaplanet, Cicero is working to ensure all women struggling with infertility or endometriosis have access to information and resources that will allow them to seek the best possible treatment for them.
Additionally, the company recently announced the availability of its app available on IOS and Android which can be found by searching for ReceptivaDxTest. The app is an informational and educational tool designed to support women and physicians through their experience with the ReceptivaDx test. For more information, please visit our website at https://cicerodx.com/.
About Cicero Diagnostics:
Cicero Diagnostics is a medical diagnostic company located in Huntington Beach, California. ReceptivaDx™ is the company's signature test panel in the area of unexplained infertility. Cicero Diagnostics is the exclusive licensed provider of the BCL6 test for the detection of uterine lining dysfunction commonly associated with endometriosis. Cicero works with IVF centers across the U.S. and in 15 other countries. Cicero Diagnostics continues to expand their offering globally and is investing in continued research in the field. Cicero's diagnostics is currently being used at more than 300 infertility centers across the country. Cicero is proud to partner with providers working to help solve female infertility issues.
About Mediaplanet:
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
