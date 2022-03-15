CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paw CBD, a division of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) one of the leading, most highly trusted and best recognized CBD brands, announced today the release of The CBD Dog Biscuit Cookbook, published in partnership with Cider Mill Press Book Publishers.
More and more pet owners are turning to CBD to help their dogs live happier, healthier lives. The CBD Dog Biscuit Cookbook includes over 150 simple, healthy and organic dog treat recipes. The book focuses on CBD as an ingredient to help support a healthy routine, with an emphasis on using high-quality CBD, how it can benefit our best friends, and why it is an easy, effective part of maintaining our pets' overall wellness. A bookmark with dosage information can be found in the back of the book along with helpful hints about healthy foods and ingredients for making delicious, nutritious CBD dog treats.
"We wanted to take our best-selling Organic Dog Biscuit Cookbook and re-envision it to include the many benefits of CBD," said Cider Mill Press. "We knew it was important to partner with a brand we knew we could trust, and we approached Paw CBD based on their reputation and quality in the pet CBD space. Their commitment to creating the best CBD products for pets set them apart, and we are delighted with the end result – a beautiful book full of great CBD dog treat recipes that we know dogs and their owners will love."
"We are honored that Cider Mill Press chose Paw CBD to be the brand they trusted to bring The CBD Dog Biscuit Cookbook to market," said Matt Coapman, Chief Marketing Officer for cbdMD and Paw CBD. "Paw CBD was founded on the belief that pets are family too, and this is an amazing opportunity to spotlight not only our brand, but how CBD can make a difference in the lives of the pets we love every day."
The CBD Dog Biscuit Cookbook (ISBN 9781646432271) retails for $19.95 and is available from Cider Mill Press and a variety of prominent book sellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Simon & Schuster.
About Cider Mill Press
Good ideas ripen with time. From seed to harvest, Cider Mill Press brings fine reading, information, and entertainment together between the covers of its creatively crafted books. The Cider Mill bears fruit twice a year, publishing a new crop of titles each spring and fall. Cider Mill Press is an independent publisher of high-quality cookbooks, elegant wine and spirits projects, humorous parodies, classic children's books, and more. Cider Mill is proud to publish many celebrated bestselling titles, including the #1 New York Times bestselling edition of The Night Before Christmas. Along with their children's imprint, Applesauce Press, they combine top-notch design, unique formats, and fresh content to create truly innovative gift books.
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, THC-free1 CBD products. The cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids, CBD drink mixes and full spectrum CBD options. The cbdMD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S.-grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and full spectrum products, please visit http://www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.
About Paw CBD
Paw CBD is a nationally recognized pet consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand, offering 40+ pet consumer products that combine the properties of CBD oil with "animal-approved" flavors like peanut butter, catnip and turkey. Paw CBD is one of the fastest growing brands in the pet CBD space. To learn more about the comprehensive line of THC-free1 Paw CBD pet products, please visit pawcbd.com or follow Paw CBD on Instagram and Facebook.
1THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.
Contacts:
PR:
cbdMD, Inc.
Robert Pettway
Director of Paid Media
(423) 503-5225
Investors:
cbdMD, Inc.
John Weston
Director of Investor Relations
(704) 249-9515
Media Contact
Robert Pettway, cbdMD, Inc., (423) 503-5225, rpettway@cbdmd.com
SOURCE Paw CBD