BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cigna is making it simpler and more convenient for its customers to access an expanded suite of virtual support services for mental and emotional health.
May marks Mental Health Awareness month and effective today, Cigna's 14 million customers enrolled in employer-sponsored plans can talk and text with licensed therapists, who are available on-demand. In addition, customers who are facing issues related to anxiety, depression and burnout, and/or who are experiencing substance use or obsessive compulsive disorders, will also have broader access to virtual treatment services through an expanded network of providers.
"Almost no one is immune to the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether you're on the frontlines, juggling work from home, or in self-isolation," said Eva Borden, managing director, behavioral strategy and solutions, Cigna. "This is why we've accelerated efforts to bring more virtual mental health care options so that customers have easier access to the personalized support they need -- at a place and time that works for them."
Cigna is adding Talkspace to its behavioral provider network for customers seeking a more convenient therapy option. With private messaging (text, voice, and video), Talkspace connects Cigna customers to dedicated licensed therapists who engage daily through a secure app. Customers can also schedule live video sessions based on personal preference.
Cigna is also launching the following virtual care providers in select states to deliver more support for mental health needs for customers:
- Anxiety, Depression and Burnout: Through a 12-week app-based program, Cigna customers will receive daily support from licensed clinicians and anonymous peers to treat anxiety, depression and burnout. The program is conducted through Meru Health and is available to customers in Arizona, California, and Colorado.
- Substance Use Recovery: Cigna customers can access substance use recovery support by connecting with certified peer support specialists virtually through a partnership with MAP Health Management. Program is available to customers in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD): Customers who are diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) will have access to NOCD, a treatment program led by a licensed, OCD-trained therapist with live video appointments and support in-between sessions by messaging the therapist and leveraging the platform's digital tools. Program is available to customers in California, Michigan, and North Carolina.
All of these virtual services will be available through Cigna's outpatient behavioral health coverage, subject to benefit plan cost share.
Cigna is also providing supportive resources for all customers, clients and communities for managing anxiety, fear, stress and improving resiliency during COVID-19. For more information, visit Cigna's COVID-19 resource center.
