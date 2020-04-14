BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To make it easier for customers to access an emergency dental consult during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cigna announced it is launching Dental Virtual Care.
"We fast-tracked our efforts to launch Cigna Dental Virtual Care to help dentists and their patients access an urgent dental consult while minimizing their risk of COVID-19 exposure," said Frederick E. Scardellette, Vice President, Cigna Dental & Vision. "This virtual solution is a simple and convenient option to help our customers access care during this unprecedented time."
Keeping emergency oral health issues from crowded emergency rooms is critically important to minimize the transmission of COVID-19, which is why the American Dental Association recommends customers are screened for dental emergencies using teledentistry.
Dental virtual care will be available through Cigna's growing network of dental providers who offer teledentistry. The company is also partnering with The TeleDentists, a national virtual care dental provider with more than 300 dentists. Through a video consultation, licensed dentists can triage urgent situations such as pain, infection, and swelling and guide the customer on next steps. If necessary, the dentist will prescribe medications, such as antibiotics and non-narcotic pain relievers.
Cigna Dental Virtual Care will be available this month to over 16 million dental customers enrolled in Cigna's employer-sponsored insurance plans1 at no cost through May 31, 2020. The service will continue post pandemic, subject to state regulations and benefit plan design. This virtual care solution is part of Cigna Dental Health Connect, a suite of clinical programs designed to help employers provide meaningful dental care services tailored for their workforce.
Customers who need an urgent dental consult should call their dentist and ask if they offer teledentistry or use myCigna.com to access The TeleDentists.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
Media Contact
Ellie Polack
1 (860) 902-4906
elinor.polack@cigna.com
1 Availability is subject to state law