BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna has taken bold actions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to make it easier and more affordable for customers to access the care they need to fight the virus and prevent its spread. Today, Cigna is taking another step forward by expanding its digital capabilities to help customers with COVID-19 by providing real-time, personalized support. These new virtual solutions will help rapidly identify and assist Cigna customers who arrive in emergency room settings with COVID-19 symptoms, and support those who are actively recovering at home.
"We are creating a differentiated and digital-first health care experience – one that leverages our expertise and innovative tools and resources – to help our customers improve their health, well-being and peace of mind," said Joan Harvey, president, care coordination, Cigna Health Services. "With real-time data, we can quickly identify customers with COVID-19 and provide supportive services around their needs."
Rapid Identification of COVID-19 Cases
Using data and technology to improve health, Cigna has partnered with Collective Medical to identify customers, in real-time, checking into emergency care settings with COVID-19 symptoms. With this information, Cigna Care Advocates can quickly engage these customers and connect them with programs to support whole person health, such as care management, remote patient monitoring and behavioral health support.
Digital Resources to Assist At-Home Recovery
Customers with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms can now access an interactive digital tool while they safely shelter and recover at home. Cigna has partnered with Medocity to create a simple solution, Medocity for Cigna, which allows customers to track their symptoms, connect with care advocates and access behavioral and emotional supportive resources. If COVID-19 symptoms become more severe, Cigna Care Advocates can reach out to the customer directly to provide guidance and care coordination support.
These new capabilities are available at no additional cost for customers in the United States who are covered by Cigna's employer/union sponsored insured and self-funded group health plans and Individual and Family Plans.
