- Approximately two-thirds of small businesses say that providing health insurance to their employees is now a higher priority as a result of COVID-19. - In Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and across Tennessee, Cigna + Oscar will offer small businesses access to affordable local health insurance products. - Covered employees will have access to free 24/7 virtual doctor visits, low cost prescription coverage, behavioral health support and access to multiple Cigna networks of quality physicians, specialists and hospitals - all to support a healthy and productive workforce, the foundation of a vibrant company. - Cigna + Oscar expect significant interest in offerings with more than 50% of small businesses considering or unsure about changing their health insurer heading into 2021.