BLOOMFIELD, Conn., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE: CI) is taking several steps to further its commitment to customers, clients and communities to help fight the global spread of COVID-19.
"We are relentlessly focused on keeping our customers and communities safe," said David M. Cordani, president and chief executive officer, Cigna. "We are taking all precautionary safety measures and making it easier for our customers to protect themselves against COVID-19 by accessing medical care virtually, over the phone, or in person."
As previously announced, Cigna will cover the diagnostic test with no cost-sharing when recommended by a health care professional. Effective immediately, Cigna will waive customers' out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing-related visits with in-network providers, whether at a doctor's office, urgent care clinic, emergency room or via telehealth, through May 31, 2020. This enhanced insurance coverage includes customers in the United States who are covered under Cigna employer/union sponsored group insurance plans, globally mobile plans, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and the Individual and Family plans. Employers and other entities that sponsor self-insured plans administered by Cigna will be given the opportunity to adopt a similar coverage policy.
Cigna is also making it easier for customers with immunosuppression, chronic conditions or who are experiencing transportation challenges to be treated virtually by in-network physicians with those capabilities. Cigna is implementing this enhanced measure through May 31, 2020 to protect its most vulnerable customers by mitigating exposure risks and alleviating transportation barriers.
Customers can have peace of mind with their prescription medications by using the Express Scripts Pharmacy, which offers free home delivery of up to 90-day supplies of prescription maintenance medications. Pharmacists are available 24/7 to answer questions, offer counseling and support, and assist with prescription orders. Customers are encouraged to refill their medications responsibly.
Cigna is also providing free resources for all customers, clients and communities to support them during these times of high stress and anxiety. The company has opened a 24-hour toll-free help line (1-866-912-1687) to connect people directly with qualified clinicians who can provide support and guidance. Additionally, the company will offer a webinar to the general public raising awareness about tools and techniques for stress management and building resiliency, along with the ability to join telephonic mindfulness sessions. More Information can be found at www.cigna.com.
"Anxiety is understandably high as we are learning more about the spread of this disease," said Douglas Nemecek, M.D., Cigna's chief medical officer for behavioral health. "Aligned to our focus on whole-person health, we are expanding behavioral support and resources for everyone – whether they are Cigna customers or not – to help everyone stay resilient during this critical time."
Cigna leaders and clinicians are closely collaborating with health care system and government health officials, including working in close partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, federal, state and local governments and patient advocacy organizations in the United States and globally. The company is committed to doing all it can to help keep its customers healthy and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
