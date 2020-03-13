- Waives customer cost-sharing for office visits related to COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2020 - Waives customer cost-sharing for telehealth screenings for COVID-19 through May 31, 2020 - Makes it easier for customers to be treated virtually for routine medical examinations by in-network physicians - Provides free home delivery of up to 90-day supplies for Rx maintenance medications available through the Express Scripts Pharmacy and 24/7 access to pharmacists - Offers supportive resources for customers, clients and communities for managing anxiety and improving resiliency