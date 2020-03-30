BLOOMFIELD, Conn., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna is waiving customer cost-sharing and co-payments for COVID-19 treatment. This expanded coverage further protects Cigna customers and underscores the company's commitment to delivering access to simple, affordable and predictable health care.
"Our customers with COVID-19 should focus on fighting this virus and preventing its spread," said David M. Cordani, president and chief executive officer, Cigna. "While our customers focus on regaining their health, we have their backs. Our teams of experts are working around the clock to support front line heath care workers, increase flexibility for hospitals, and deliver greater peace of mind to those we serve."
Effective today, Cigna is waiving customer cost-sharing for all COVID-19 treatment through May 31, 2020. The treatments that Cigna will cover for COVID-19 are those covered under Medicare or other applicable state regulations. The company will reimburse health care providers at Cigna's in-network rates or Medicare rates, as applicable. This policy applies to customers in the United States who are covered under Cigna's employer/union sponsored insured group health plans, insured plans for US based globally mobile individuals, Medicare Advantage and Individual and Family Plans (IFP). Cigna will also administer the waiver to self-insured group health plans and the company encourages widespread participation, although these plans will have an opportunity to opt-out of the waiver option.
Cigna's Clinical Team to Increase Capacity for Virtual Care
To provide additional support for the medical community, Cigna will deploy hundreds of on-staff clinicians, including physicians and nurse practitioners, to join the team of health care professionals at MDLIVE, a leading telehealth company and Cigna network partner. Medical professionals from Cigna and its subsidiaries will help increase capacity by delivering much-needed care to patients.
In addition, Cigna clinicians continue to provide clinical care in communities across the country as physicians, pharmacists, and home infusion nurses. Cigna behavioral health experts are also staffing a free COVID-19 support line (1.866.912.1687) available 24/7 to the general public to help assist people in managing feelings of stress, fear, and anxiety while building resiliency.
Cigna Offers Early Intervention Tool to Assess COVID-19 Risk and Guide Next Best Actions
Cigna is also partnering with Buoy Health, an artificial-intelligence powered navigation platform to provide a free, web-based interactive triage tool that assesses COVID-19 risk. Through this early-intervention tool, US domestic customers can quickly receive information regarding the severity of their symptoms and recommendations on next steps for care. The symptom checker will be available this week on www.Cigna.com, www.MyCigna.com and related myCigna mobile applications.
Additional Support for Customers, Communities and Employees
These additional measures are an expansion of Cigna's previous efforts to protect customers, providers and communities against COVID-19. The company has already committed to the following actions through May 31, 2020:
- Waiving cost-sharing for the COVID-19 diagnostic test when recommended by a health care professional*
- Waiving cost-sharing for office visits related to COVID-19 testing*
- Waiving cost-sharing for telehealth screenings for COVID-19*
- Making it easier for customers to be treated virtually by their own physicians
- Offering free standard shipping of up to 90-day supplies for prescription maintenance medications and 24/7 access to pharmacists
- Providing supportive resources for customers, clients and communities for managing anxiety, fear, stress and improving resiliency
- Offering a 24-hour COVID-19 toll-free help line (1.866.912.1687) available to the general public to speak with behavioral health clinicians who can provide one-on-one support
- Providing Cigna employees with 80 hours of emergency time off for COVID-19 related needs through 2020
- Providing additional compensation and additional assistance to reward Cigna employees who must continue to work onsite, including Cigna's front-line health care professionals
- Making contributions from the Cigna Foundation to international and domestic non-profit organizations to support for health care professionals and provide relief for families and children facing food insecurities
*Enhanced coverage for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, office exams, telehealth screenings and virtual care applies to customers in the United States who are covered under Cigna's employer/union sponsored insured group health plans, insured plans for globally mobile individuals, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the Individual and Family insurance plans. Self-insured group health plans administered by Cigna have an opportunity to opt out of these benefits.