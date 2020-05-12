NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor National Nurses Week, CipherHealth, a proven leader in healthcare technology solutions for patient engagement and communication, is highlighting some of the great work their employees are doing to support frontline healthcare workers and communities in need.
From assembling hundreds of care packages for a local Texas hospital, to a group of Midwestern teens organizing an impromptu virtual concert for frontline workers, to creating artwork to uplift the spirits of hospital employees in Mississippi – CipherHealth employees are doing what they can to make a difference during the pandemic through the CipherSalutes program.
One Nashville-based CipherHealth employee, Trey Dockery, has been sewing dozens of face masks in addition to his "day job" maintaining the company's technology infrastructure as a Systems Engineer.
Dockery, who learned to sew while in the Navy says, "Over the years, I've always had a sewing machine. When this virus reared its ugly head, I saw the videos of people making their own masks, so I pulled out the sewing machine and started making masks. I posted some pictures of them on Facebook and we have a really strong, active neighborhood association so a few people chimed in and said, I need a mask, My child is sick, or my parents… So, I made some for the community." Soon, his CipherHealth colleagues were asking for masks as well and he's been happy to be making them.
Zoe Daniel, the daughter of CipherHealth's Events Manager Olga Schiele-Daniel, organized a virtual symphonic concert with a group of her fellow high school musicians from Illinois and surrounding states to express their gratitude toward healthcare workers all around the world.
Zoe shares, "It started off as us just wanting to play music for each other, but then we decided to make it bigger than just us. We dedicated it to the people who need it most." The 28-minute concert is featured as one of the CipherSalutes on their website.
Aisha Qamar, a Customer Success Manager at CipherHealth, is a volunteer coordinator at South Brooklyn Community Mutual Aid, where she helps pair volunteers with neighbors who have requested assistance, as well as with fundraising and recruitment efforts.
"I met with a few volunteers to put together over 100 grocery care packages to be distributed," Qamar says. "A week later, we put together over 200 grocery packages. This week, we're aiming for even more. To date, over 1,000 families have been supported. In these difficult times, this group reinforces my belief in the kindness of strangers — and in community-driven work."
CipherHealth salutes their employees and everyone around the country who are going above and beyond to honor nurses and frontline workers.
"We hope these stories inspire others to reach out to frontline healthcare workers in their communities to let them know how much they are valued," said Jake Pyles, President and COO of CipherHealth. "The CipherSalutes program has been an important opportunity for our team to take care of the communities we serve and live out our core values during Nurses Week and everyday."
For more stories like these, visit CipherSalutes.