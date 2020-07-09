SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Labs, a Northern California producer of the highest-grade CBD and CBDa oils, today announced a new consultation service for consumers interested in CBD. Anyone that wants to know more about CBD and CBDa can now schedule a free 15-minute phone consultation with an experienced clinician, no purchase necessary.
"As many of our customers have questions about the science behind cannabinoids, product quality, ailments, and dosage, we partnered with experienced clinicians to help address this need," said Ron Mahabir, cofounder of Circle Labs. The clinician team is led by Eloise Theisen, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC, and the current President of the American Cannabis Nurses Association, who has seen over 6,000 patients in her private practice.
The first consultation with a clinician is complimentary. If additional follow up is needed, there is a longer, paid option available through Radicle Health.
Please visit https://circlelabs.co/appointments/ to schedule an appointment and a clinician will call you at the scheduled time.
About Circle Labs
Based in Marin County, California, Circle Labs is a craft producer of the highest-grade plant infusions with minimal processing and complete transparency in origin and manufacturing. We source select flowers from our Northern California and Oregonian farmer partners who utilize regenerative, organic and sustainable practices. More information can be found at www.circlelabs.co.
CONTACT: Ron Mahabir
(415) 322-9619
243121@email4pr.com