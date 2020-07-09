Original_CBDa_4_0.jpg

CBDa

 By Circle Labs, Inc.;Radicle Health;

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Labs, a Northern California producer of the highest-grade CBD and CBDa oils, today announced a new consultation service for consumers interested in CBD.  Anyone that wants to know more about CBD and CBDa can now schedule a free 15-minute phone consultation with an experienced clinician, no purchase necessary. 

"As many of our customers have questions about the science behind cannabinoids, product quality, ailments, and dosage, we partnered with experienced clinicians to help address this need," said Ron Mahabir, cofounder of Circle Labs. The clinician team is led by Eloise Theisen, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC, and the current President of the American Cannabis Nurses Association, who has seen over 6,000 patients in her private practice.

The first consultation with a clinician is complimentary. If additional follow up is needed, there is a longer, paid option available through Radicle Health.

Please visit https://circlelabs.co/appointments/ to schedule an appointment and a clinician will call you at the scheduled time. 

About Circle Labs
Based in Marin County, California, Circle Labs is a craft producer of the highest-grade plant infusions with minimal processing and complete transparency in origin and manufacturing. We source select flowers from our Northern California and Oregonian farmer partners who utilize regenerative, organic and sustainable practices. More information can be found at www.circlelabs.co.

CONTACT:  Ron Mahabir
(415) 322-9619
243121@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.