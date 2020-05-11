BUFFALO, N.Y., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical™ is honored to announce the addition of Jackie Kent to its Board of Directors.
"Jackie is an extraordinary leader in the clinical trials industry. We're thrilled she has joined our Board," said Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO of Circuit Clinical, "Jackie's domain expertise in leading clinical trial design & execution, and her considerable successes in product development for Pharma make her an ideal Director to guide the growth and adoption of TrialScout™ and our integrated research organization. Jackie's relentless commitment to the participant experience aligns perfectly with our mission."
Circuit Clinical Solutions is a NY-based decentralized clinical research company that has built a network of healthcare organizations capable of bringing clinical research opportunities directly to their patients. Circuit Clinical is a 43North Award Winner and resident company at JLABS. Circuit Clinical's patient informatics platform, TrialScout™ (www.trialscout.com) won the Patient Engagement Award at SCOPE 2020. TrialScout™ is the first ever patient ratings and reviews platform for clinical trial centers.
"I am honored to be part of the esteemed board at Circuit Clinical," noted Jackie Kent, "I look forward to sharing my passion for the transformation of technology for the patient and fueling the strategy and execution plans at Circuit Clinical."
Jackie Kent is currently Executive Vice President and Head of Product at Medidata Solutions. Prior to joining Medidata Solutions, Jackie spent 28 years at Lilly, starting in information technology and moving into global leadership roles in clinical development. Jackie is a transformative leader - casting vision, driving innovation, managing process, building collaborative relationships, and launching new IT platforms and strategies.
About Circuit Clinical Solutions
Circuit Clinical, one of the largest integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients choosing clinical research as a care option. Born from the experiences of a physician conducting clinical research in his private practice, Circuit Clinical is committed to transforming physician and participant engagement by delivering turnkey clinical research services and an award-winning patient platform.
About TrialScout™
TrialScout technology empowers patients seeking, considering, and participating in clinical research while delivering deep patient engagement informatics. TrialScout ratings and reviews give research participants an ongoing voice throughout their journeys. Built by experts in healthcare, clinical research, and online patient engagement, TrialScout is the innovation that clinical research participants and the industry alike have been waiting for.
Contact:
Jenna Crisp
jcrisp@circuitclinical.com