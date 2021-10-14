BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIRCULOGENE, an innovative medical technology company transforming precision medicine through the rapid delivery of actionable results, and the only company in the world with a liquid biopsy that provides prediction of immunotherapy response with its PDL1 biomarker test, today announced the expansion into Pensacola, Florida.
"CIRCULOGENE has been operating its high-throughput lab in Birmingham, Alabama, for the past six years, but with more oncologists sending in blood for molecular profiling, it made sense to not only expand our footprint, but do so in the state of Florida where we can be closer to one of our largest growing markets," said Mike Mullen, President and CEO of CIRCULOGENE. "We now have grown our testing capacity and are engineering the lab to get results back to the oncologists in a matter of days, which allows treatment decisions to happen faster for their patients."
"We are excited to see a cutting-edge company like CIRCULOGENE expand their operations right here in Pensacola," Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. "With several strong laboratory sciences programs in our area, I'm confident that CIRCULOGENE will find exceptional talent for their workforce as they continue to grow."
About CIRCULOGENE
Transforming precision medicine through the rapid delivery of actionable results, CIRCULOGENE provides comprehensive biomarker testing for a broad range of cancers, allowing physicians to match patient results with specific therapies (or clinical trials) in just one week. The company has developed proprietary next-generation sequencing and qPCR methods that provide a full genomic load analysis, enabling greater data accuracy to help clinicians select targeted therapies, monitor efficacy, and assess recurrence for cancer patients. Applying proprietary liquid biopsy innovation for cfDNA and cfRNA, including PD-L1 and MSI detection, CIRCULOGENE can detect circulating germline and somatic mutations and RNA fusions from a single tube of blood, enabling physicians to tailor targeted therapy and immunotherapy without delay.
CIRCULOGENE is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) certified laboratory and a Verified Vendor for the federal System for Award Management. For more information, visit our website at circulogene.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, email info@circulogene.com, or call us at 855-614-7083. Clinicians interested in ordering tests may also visit our contact page at circulogene.com/contact.
