BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIRCULOGENE is an innovative medical technology company transforming precision medicine through the rapid delivery of actionable results, and the only company in the world with a liquid biopsy that provides prediction of immunotherapy response with its plasma PD-L1 RNA expression biomarker test. Today, CIRCULOGENE announced their plasma PD-L1 data have been accepted for presentation at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) / American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Multidisciplinary Thoracic Cancers Symposium. The data presentation at ASTRO will be held December 2-4 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"Our liquid PD-L1 is a differentiation for the CIRCULOGENE molecular diagnostic solution," said Mike Mullen, President and CEO of CIRCULOGENE. "The presence of PD-L1 in a patient's sample provides valuable clinical information to Oncologists to make effective patient-specific treatment decisions."
"I am excited to share and present this novel plasma PD-L1 RNA expression data," Dr. Paul Walker, Chief Medical Officer for CIRCULOGENE said. "A liquid PD-L1 has significant clinical utility guiding immunotherapy treatment."
About CIRCULOGENE
Transforming precision medicine through the rapid delivery of actionable results, CIRCULOGENE provides comprehensive biomarker testing for a broad range of cancers, allowing physicians to match patient results with specific therapies (or clinical trials) in just one week. The company has developed proprietary next-generation sequencing and qPCR methods that provide a full genomic load analysis, enabling greater data accuracy to help clinicians select targeted therapies, monitor efficacy, and assess recurrence for cancer patients. Applying proprietary liquid biopsy innovation for cfDNA and cfRNA, including PD-L1 and MSI detection, CIRCULOGENE can detect circulating germline and somatic mutations and RNA fusions from a single tube of blood, enabling physicians to tailor targeted therapy and immunotherapy without delay.
CIRCULOGENE is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) certified laboratory and a Verified Vendor for the federal System for Award Management. For more information, visit our website at circulogene.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, email info@circulogene.com, or call us at 855-614-7083. Clinicians interested in ordering tests may also visit our contact page at circulogene.com/contact.
###
Contact:
Scott Rezek
205-278-1607
Media Contact
Scott Rezek, CIRCULOGENE, +1 (205) 278-1607, srezek@circulogene.com
SOURCE CIRCULOGENE