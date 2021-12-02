BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIRCULOGENE, an innovative medical technology company transforming precision medicine through the rapid delivery of actionable results, today announced plasma PD-L1 outcomes data presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Multidisciplinary Thoracic Cancers Symposium being held December 2-4 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Conclusions of Data Presented:
Plasma cell free PD-L1 RNA (cfRNA) expression was predictive of survival benefit of immunotherapy treatment over chemotherapy in a real-world population of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
The 3-year landmark outcome study of 30% parallels tissue PD-L1 predictive clinical trial outcomes.
"This data demonstrates that liquid PD-L1 RNA expression is as clinically beneficial as tissue PD-L1," Dr. Paul Walker, Chief Medical Officer of CIRCULOGENE said. "Plasma PD-L1 has significant clinical utility guiding immunotherapy treatment."
"CIRCULOGENE offers the only tumor molecular test including liquid/plasma PD-L1 that has been demonstrated to be predictive of immunotherapy survival benefit," said Mike Mullen, President and CEO of CIRCULOGENE. "The presence of PD-L1 is important to oncologists for making effective patient treatment decisions such as immunotherapy versus chemotherapy. Getting the right treatment to the right patient leads to better outcomes."
Dr. Walker's pre-recorded review of the study and clinical outcome can be viewed on the CIRCULOGENE YouTube Channel.
About CIRCULOGENE
CIRCULOGENE provides comprehensive biomarker testing for a broad range of cancers, allowing physicians to match patient results with specific therapies in just one week. The company has developed proprietary enrichment technology to minimize genetic data loss, so their sequencing and qPCR methods can provide a full genomic load analysis which helps clinicians select targeted therapies, monitor efficacy, and assess recurrence for cancer patients. Applying their proprietary liquid biopsy innovation for cfDNA and cfRNA, including PD-L1 and MSI detection, CIRCULOGENE can detect circulating germline and somatic mutations and RNA fusions.
CIRCULOGENE is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) certified laboratory and a Verified Vendor for the federal System for Award Management. For more information, visit our website at circulogene.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, email info@circulogene.com, or call us at 855-614-7083. Clinicians interested in ordering tests may also visit our contact page at circulogene.com/contact.
Media Contact
Scott Rezek, CIRCULOGENE, +1 (205) 278-1607, srezek@circulogene.com
SOURCE CIRCULOGENE