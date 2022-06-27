Identifying mismatch repair-deficient (MMRd) or microsatellite instability (MSI)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and PENSACOLA, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIRCULOGENE, an innovative medical technology company transforming precision medicine through the rapid delivery of actionable biomarkers, shares remarkable results from a revolutionary immunotherapy trial of the experimental drug dostarlimab at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York.
The MSK clinical trial is investigating if immunotherapy alone can beat rectal cancer in a subset of patients whose tumors contain a specific genetic mutation known as mismatch repair-deficient (MMRd) or microsatellite instability (MSI).
While the study is small, the results are impressive with a publication in The New England Journal of Medicine.
"Cancer touches everyone, and it is our team's belief that people want the most actionable, personalized, and accurate health information possible in the shortest amount of time," said Mike Mullen, President and CEO of CIRCULOGENE. "Within the CIRCULOGENE product offering, we include an enhanced MSI, MSI Complete, which could identify patients who would benefit from immunotherapy."
"Testing for MSI-H is important in all cancers - at all stages," said Dr. Paul Walker, Chief Medical Officer of CIRCULOGENE. "Immunotherapy can carry the day like no other cancer treatment in this type of tumor biology. Precision oncology is knowing and treating the tumor biology."
