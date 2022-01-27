BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CISCRP announces that it has published the results of the 2021 Perceptions & Insights Study in complimentary reports available on the CISCRP website. The study involved nearly 12,000 people from around the world and captures trends in attitudes, preferences and experiences associated with clinical research.
Results show mixed receptivity to changes in clinical trial execution during COVID-19: Fifty-four percent of clinical research volunteers, for example, think the use of telemedicine should continue after the pandemic has ended. A similar percentage, however, prefer having in-person clinic visits and direct interactions with research center staff. The study found that COVID-19 has not affected public and patient willingness to participate in clinical trials. The results also show an increase in public trust in research centers, government, and regulatory agencies.
The importance of diversity and inclusion in clinical research was another highlight of the 2021 study. Over 60% indicated the importance of knowing that research staff conducting a clinical trial are representative of the diverse patient communities enrolled.
Year-round coordinated outreach efforts are essential to increase representation of diverse populations in clinical studies, not just when the need arises. Krystal Doucet, Associate Site Director, Benchmark Research. "In clinical research, we tend to advertise when we have studies going on. You don't see a lot of advertisements throughout the year just explaining the great things that come from clinical research," she said.
Travel required to participate in clinical trials remains one of several major challenges for study volunteers. More than six-out-of-ten respondents indicated that traveling at least 30-minutes or more one-way for an in-person clinic visit was onerous. Growing use of virtual and at home clinical trial visits offer participants convenience with less disruption in their daily lives.
Stephanie Aleite, Patient Advocate, The Young Face of Arthritis, shares "The P&I study results very much reflect the thoughts of the patient community. One of the things I found interesting was the traveling to study clinics being burdensome; that's especially true for patients with Musculo-skeletal diseases. The desire to continue with virtual visits and shipping study medications, those are things I have heard from the community."
"The recently conducted 2021 Perceptions & Insights study holds a lot of informative and surprising results and insights," said Ken Getz, CISCRP Founder and Board Chair. "We're delighted to make the study results available to all clinical research stakeholders free of charge, and we encourage ongoing use and discussion of the findings and their implications."
