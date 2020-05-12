- Company highlights exclusive option to license novel stem-cell therapy for ARDS related to COVID-19 from Novellus, Inc. - Status of pivotal Ph. 3 trial evaluating Company's lead-product Mino-Lok® as an antibiotic lock solution used to treat catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) is emphasized - Regulatory and clinical updates on Mino-Wrap(TM) and Halo-Lido also discussed