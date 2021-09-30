WATERLOO, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the world's most important environmental threats, Radon Gas, has always been a challenge for lung cancer awareness. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 1 in 5 schools has radon levels that require action and are potentially harmful to health. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, and it is the cause of approximately 21,000 deaths per year in the U.S. alone. Reducing radon in indoor environments is a sound strategy for lowering the overall population risk of lung cancer. Many child care programs are in residential settings or public spaces (schools, churches, community centers). A considerable proportion of these are at ground level or in basements where radon levels tend to be higher.
Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction (CR3) announces the CRCPD Radon Poster Contest Winners: Radon Superheroes 2021-2022 School Calendar, t-shirts and matching masks with radon information that will spark a child's curiosity and get them excited about being a part of a group that fights for improved air quality and environmental justice.
By using a group of positive characters called the "Radon Rivals" from the land of "Biome" Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction (CR3) is announcing an innovative way to educate children about the risks of radon gas. Each character has a positive role in fighting the villain named "Thoron".
"Our goal is to engage the imagination of children and get them to support environmental causes and also, provide solutions to the issue." says Jacquelyn Nixon, CR3 Marketing Director. "The idea actually came from my nephew who told me that kids need environmental superheroes that 'they' can relate to."
"Taking a subject like radon and making it exciting has always been a challenge, says Gloria Linnertz, CR3 Founder and President. "But in this time of COVID-19 and the controversy about masks, we found a fun way of providing education to children and adults, encouraging radon testing and mitigation and, spotlight an environmental cause worthy of their concern while choosing their own superhero!"
The September CR3 News Magazine is dedicated to radon, schools, and child health equity. Eliminating health disparities would make a significant difference in the overall health of children. If health disparities were eliminated, such that all children had the same risks of adverse outcomes as those of the most economically privileged, the prevalence of poor outcomes (eg, low birth weight, cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities, psychological problems, child abuse, disabilities attributable to intentional and unintentional injuries) would be greatly reduced.
#LungsWorkFromHome
CR3 News Magazine 2021 VOL 3: September "Radon, Children and Schools"
Direct Link: https://joom.ag/Ch0I
CR3 News Magazine Newsstand: https://newsstand.joomag.com/en?q=CR3+News+Magazine
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/citizens4radonreduction.org
info@citizens4radonreduction.org
Media Contact
Gloria J. Linnertz, President, Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction, (618) 830-4660, info@citizens4radonreduction.org
Jacquelyn E. Nixon, Dir Mktg & Communications, Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction, (412) 961-1980, jackie@citizens4radonreduction.org
SOURCE Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction