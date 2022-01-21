WATERLOO, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The urgency we feel to address long-standing radon and environmental issues as a medical connector has only increased due to COVID-19 and climate change," said Gloria Linnertz, President. "Across the public and private sectors, it is clear that we must do more – to take action, help others convene, and serve as a catalyst for a broad-based, collective response to the critical issues affecting our homes, schools, and workplaces when it comes to radon gas."
CR3 also announced immediate commitment and related collaborative actions in support of increased advocacy, dialogue, and engagement with other organizations to further efforts to reduce radon gas and its lung cancer effects.
"It is well known through years of studies, that radon gas kills approximately 21,000 people per year, as stated by the U.S. Surgeon General. It is well known that it is the second leading cause of lung cancer and number one among never-smokers," said Jacquelyn Nixon, CR3 Director of Marketing and Cancer Survivor, "so why are we not looking at people in high radon risk areas, encouraging healthcare professionals to discuss the risks and encouraging patients to test their homes? Additionally, the outcomes should be added to their patient history. This could only improve diagnosis. Approximately 75% of the lung cancer patients who find out about radon are in stage III or stage IV."
Suggested actions taken to help start a dialogue between patients and their doctors could include:
- What is my risk of getting lung cancer from this exposure?
- Do I need a low-dose CT scan for lung cancer because of this radon exposure?
- Where can I get more information?
Additional focus on awareness regarding other radiation exposures and individual lung risk factors, that increase the difficulty of responding to those with concerns include:
- a lack of radon exposure-based lung cancer screening criteria
- available radon-based recommendations and guidance and,
- ongoing efforts to reach physicians with appropriate information.
Expanding perspectives is a critical aspect of how Citizens for Radioactive Radon Reduction drives its radon advocacy. Over the last decade, the organization has hosted conversations, projects, and publications for communities to cultivate radon and lung cancer awareness. It's now time to build bridges and encourage the medical community to take a strong look at radon and how it is affecting the lungs.
"The function of Early Detection is Greater than the function of Chemo, Radiation or Medication"
