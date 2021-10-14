FORT PIERCE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CitraFiber® team, https://www.allthingscitrus.com, is thrilled to announce that they'll be exhibiting at Booth #4428 at SupplySide® West 2021. The show is being held October 25-28th at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
CitraFiber® is THE SMART NEW INGREDIENT – the smart new citrus fiber in the market. CitraFiber® delivers a superior benefit profile, enabling manufacturers to fulfill consumer demands for totally clean-label, all-natural, sustainable ingredients. We are excited to share more about our current and upcoming projects, as well as discuss the ways in which you can benefit from the unique cutting-edge advantages of using CitraFiber® for new applications.
CitraFiber® provides the food and beverage industry with a premium functional citrus fiber powder, which is derived only from upcycled citrus peel. It's an all-natural ingredient, 100% peel with no pulp or rag, and nothing else added, making it the best choice for totally clean-labeled finished goods. It's the perfect replacement for starches, gums, carrageenan, pectin, allergens, hydrogenated fats, phosphates, emulsifiers, and chemical stabilizers in all sorts of formulations.
Regarding its functionality, colorless and odorless CitraFiber® is extremely hydrophylic, naturally providing superior moisture retention in a variety of food applications; superior performance in "Reformed Meats" above all others. Additionally, it has great lipophilic properties which make it an excellent natural emulsifier upon hydration.
With less than 1 carb per serving, CitraFiber® is suitable for Keto-friendly and gluten-free applications such as baked goods, plant-based meat products, plant-based dairy, sauces, and marinades. Pectin-rich CitraFiber® is Vegan, Kosher, Non-GMO and Allergen-Free, allowing manufacturers the freedom to use it in a wide range of products that meet consumers' needs.
Visit our Booth #4428 at SupplySide® West and discover "The Power of the Peel" for yourself!
http://www.allthingscitrus.com
Media Contact
Bill Howe, Citrus Extracts, 772-708-4888, bill.howe@allthingscitrus.com
SOURCE Citrus Extracts