Citrine Medicine Advances Efforts to Create the Very First Rare Disease Ecosystem in China Through Strategic Partnership with Bioprojet to License Exclusive Rights for the Use of Orphan Narcolepsy Therapy Wakix® (pitolisant)

Citrine was founded by Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, and Vivo Capital; and closed an $80 Million Series A financing earlier this year Company is focused on bringing important rare disease therapies to China while accelerating the rare disease drug development process worldwide Wakix® will address high unmet medical need for the treatment of people with narcolepsy in China