FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian brand Oral Science has become well-known throughout the oral health community for its reputation for producing high-quality oral hygiene products that are used both by consumers and medical professionals.
Oral Science only uses research-tested ingredients in all its products, but one ingredient stands out for its recent acclaim and proposed uses within the medical community.
Oral Science's X-PUR CARIØ toothpaste and X-PUR Opti-Rinse have garnered recognition due to the inclusion of the unique ingredient, Citrox®.
Citrox® is a natural antibacterial bioflavonoid compound that helps inhibit the buildup of harmful bacteria in the mouth. Made from soluble bioflavonoids that come from citrus fruits, the patented ingredient, Citrox® has been making waves since its release for use in oral hygiene products.
Natural bioflavonoids are non-toxic and have well-documented antimicrobial properties, which is why they have so much potential within the world of oral health.
According to a study published in the British Dental Journal, Citrox® has been researched for its ability to cut down and control the growth of oral microorganisms, or, bacteria in the mouth.
Citrox® offers a natural solution to an age-old problem: the buildup of harmful bacteria that can lead to a variety of severe oral health problems.
Bioflavonoids have also been researched to help protect the body against damage caused by free radicals, or oxidative stress, as well as helping to strengthen oral capillaries, making them less likely to rupture and become infected. For this reason, Citrox® is also effective for helping heal wounds in the mouth and keep the body's immune system strong.
Oral rinses have been an important part of preventative oral hygiene for a long time but many oral rinses utilize harsh ingredients like chlorhexidine, an alcohol-based cleaner. Prolonged use of these types of ingredients can cause a new set of issues, from lowered saliva production to dry mouth, both of which can create an ideal environment for bacteria to grow in the mouth.
But Citrox® is just one of the many impressive ingredients behind the success of this dental health brand. Oral Science has been creating proven, medical-grade oral hygiene products for over sixteen years with products for purchase online through its website, and now for the first time, in the United States. All of its products are currently available online at oralscience.com, where samples are available to dental professionals. Oral Science can be found online and in stores in the U.S. as early as 2020.
Please direct inquiries to:
Vincent Isom
(954) 399-2207
238182@email4pr.com