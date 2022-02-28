AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- March is Women's History Month and is a dedicated month to reflect on the often-overlooked contributions of women to US History. Local business & non-profit owner and social change activist, Diana Anzaldua, worked with the City of Austin to declare March as the official Women's Mental Health Awareness Month to help destigmatize mental health care in the US, and ideally, worldwide, too!
1 in 5 women experience a mental health disorder (compared to 1 in 8 men). Women have higher rates of PTSD, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Contigo Wellness is striving to change this for women in Austin, throughout Texas, and ideally, nationwide.
We hope you can feature this in a story to help get the message out and raise awareness! Please contact me if you have any questions.
Media Contact
Diana Anzaldua, Contigo Wellness, +1 5129471100, diana@contigowf.org
SOURCE Contigo Wellness