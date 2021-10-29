COLMA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cypress Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park has been a significant part of Bay Area history for over a century and is ushering in a new era as the City of Colma formally proclaims Nov. 12 Arboretum Day.
Cypress Lawn's Arboretum earned Level I accreditation from Morton Arboretum's international ArbNet program in 2019. It is one of two cemeteries in the Bay Area to hold this distinction. Cypress Lawn Arboretum is home to many trees well over a century in age, including more than 100 species of trees and nearly 3,000 individual trees.
"Our founder, Hamden Holmes Noble, strongly believed in the power of trees and their effect on humanity. We take deep pride in preserving and promoting our 129-year history for future generations. We hope Arboretum Day will encourage more of our neighbors to enjoy the peace, tranquility, and beauty that only our Memorial Park has to offer," said President and CEO Robert A. Gordon Jr.
Cypress Lawn's Arboretum Director, Josh Gevertz, is passionate about making Cypress Lawn a place for everyone in the Bay Area to enjoy and celebrate trees.
"We're just entering a new era as an Arboretum, where Cypress Lawn can grow from being a place for the deceased to also thriving as a destination for the living. We look forward to moving toward Level II accreditation, and this is a huge step in the right direction," Gevertz said.
As part of the celebration for Arboretum Day, media outlets and members of the community are encouraged to visit Cypress Lawn starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 for special programming, including an in-person proclamation of Arboretum Day as a city-wide annual celebration of trees and tree planting by Colma Mayor Diana Colvin, as well as a walking Tree Tour culminating with a toast and catered refreshments beside Cypress Lawn's champion Cork Oak tree on the historic East Campus. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by emailing clarboretum@cypresslawn.com.
