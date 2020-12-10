- Value-based primary care, behavioral care, and social services provider brings high-quality, cost-effective healthcare to marginalized communities - Combining community-based care with a tech-enabled delivery model, Cityblock aims to confront systemic underinvestment in the health of marginalized communities - Series C round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from Wellington Management and continued support from existing major investors, including Kinnevik AB, Maverick Ventures, Thrive Capital, Redpoint Ventures, 8VC, Echo Health Ventures, EmblemHealth, Goldman Sachs AIMS Impact