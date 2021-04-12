GREENWICH, Conn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civicom®, the trusted market research services provider of web-enabled IDIs and focus groups, is hosting a joint webinar with Zebra Strategies on Giving Voice To Disparities in Infant Health in BIPOC Communities Through Web-Enabled Interviews. Leading the charge will be Sharon Arthur, Director of Brand Management for Zebra Strategies, and Stan Satty, a Global Account Manager with Civicom® Marketing Research Services. The webinar will take place on the 14th of April from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM EST.
Zebra Strategies, with support from Civicom® Marketing Research Services, will explore how cultural beliefs, socio-economic factors, implicit bias, and structural racism factor into the higher rates of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome ("SUID") experienced by BIPOC communities. Also known as the Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS, SUID is defined as the sudden and unexplained death of a baby younger than 1-year-old with relevant causes often hard to determine. The webinar will provide attendees a closer look at the processes and challenges that led to the collaborative success of the study using the Civicom platform CyberFacility®.
Civicom CyberFacility®, a telephone and web-enabled interview and focus group solution, was crucial in making it possible to interview difficult to reach respondents from underserved communities through the use of webcam interviews and mobile devices. Sharon Arthur will share how Civicom® technology and support services enabled Zebra Strategies to hold these in-depth interviews, which gave voice to the issues faced by the participants and uncovered insights on the dynamics of infant health in BIPOC communities.
