CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil Agents, a visual communications agency focused on waste prevention, today announced the launch of Safety Check, an online platform that empowers employers and employees to tackle the new challenges of workplace safety during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Offered as a free tool to the Waste and Recycling industry, Safety Check provides simple solutions to ensure that new protocols are clearly communicated and engages employees as partners in compliance.
"We wanted to find a way to give back during these trying times and still stay in our education wheelhouse," said Tracy Bugh, Civil Agents' founder and Creative Director. "Developing a simple system to assist employers in getting everyone educated and on board with new health and safety procedures was a natural fit."
Safety Check provides two customizable tools to mitigate workplace safety risks:
The POLICY CHECK tool allows businesses and public agencies to educate their teams on the latest health and safety protocols.
The DAILY HEALTH CHECK tool gives employees an easy way to self-monitor, report and record their current health status.
By capturing this information, employers can efficiently analyze, track and respond to data as needed — increasing workplace safety and limiting the risk of exposure to team members.
Safety Check is adapted from Civil Agents' existing Recycle by City technology platform and will be available for corporations, industries and the private sector.
About Civil Agents
Civil Agents is a visual communications agency that provides tools to combat waste and protect the planet.
Civil Agents partners with brands, community leaders and institutions that understand the critical role they play in turning the tide on waste. Using a bold communication style, Civil Agents delivers innovative strategies built around behavior-changing content.
Developed by Civil Agents, Recycle by City serves dozens of municipalities and more than three million households nationwide. This interactive website captures hearts and minds through a user-friendly experience that drives recycling awareness and participation. For more information, visit www.civilagents.com or https://safetycheck.recyclebycity.com.
