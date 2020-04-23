FORT WORTH, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living, an innovative senior living management company based in Fort Worth, announced its designation as a 2020-2021 Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work is an independent research and consulting firm, and its certification process considers more than 60 elements of overall job experience across more than 1,000 employee surveys distributed to company staff throughout multiple locations.
"Our certification as a Great Place to Work® is a testament to all of our employees' hard work and their passion for our culture, our residents, and each other," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "This achievement is more than national recognition of our culture and programs. It highlights the important work that we all do every day caring for each other and, most importantly, our residents. It really affirms all the hard work our employees do throughout our communities."
Over 70 percent of Civitas Senior Living employees completed the program's signature Trust Index© Survey that covered a variety of workplace quality experiences, including employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Highlights from the survey include:
- 90 percent believe their work has special meaning and is not "just a job."
- 86 percent feel they make a difference in their role.
- 86 percent feel a sense of pride when they look at what the company has accomplished.
Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do. Within the survey, employees have an opportunity to give personal feedback regarding what they feel the company can do to improve even further. Participation in the project was led by Anthony Ormsbee-Hale, Vice President of People Operations at Civitas.
"The culture of Civitas Senior Living is inspiring, and I couldn't be prouder of our team for achieving the Great Place to Work® certification," Ormsbee-Hale said. "Every Civitas community leads in their local market, and it is because of the leadership at each location and their focus on empowering our associates and residents to live out their passion every day."
Civitas President Cooper Vittitow agreed. "We're proud of the work we have done, which has resulted in a reduction in companywide turnover by 45 percent and over 100 internal promotions in 2019 alone. We look forward to furthering our employee experience efforts using the data from the Great Place to Work survey."
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Learn more about the program at Greatplacetowork.com.
About Civitas Senior Living, LLC
Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com.
Media inquiries can be sent to
civitaspr@csrliving.com
817-784-7591