Claiborne at Adelaide Celebrates Older Americans Month

 By Claiborne at Adelaide

STARKVILLE, Miss., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Gerald Ford proclaimed that May was to be known as Older Americans Month in 1976.

This month recognizes the contributions of older adults across the country. While raising families and building careers, older Americans also gave back to their communities in a variety of ways. In their lifetime, times have changed and they continue to volunteer and serve their neighborhoods in their own ways. Whether they mentored children, volunteered at a soup kitchen or served their country, each one deserves recognition for their commitment.

The Claiborne at Adelaide will host a celebration for Older Americans Month! They are inviting the local community to a health and wellness fair on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 10 AM6 PM. The location for the event will be at the Claiborne at Adelaide located at 74 Claiborne Way, Starkville, MS 39759.

Agenda for the day:

10:30 AM - Bridge Tournament

12 PM - Lunch served

1:30 PM - Bingo 

3:30 PM - Claiborne Cookie Walk

4 PM - Live Entertainment by Jeff Rupp

5 PM - Dinner served

Local vendors attending:

Golden Triangle P&D

Encompass

MS HomeCare

Baptist Hospice

Kindred HH

Kindred Hospice

Starkville Manor

Carrington

Vineyard Court

Diversicare of Eupora

Murphy Medical

Hometown Healthcare

Fulgham Brothers

Caring Transitions

Cadence Bank

WHO: Open to public

WHEN: Thursday, May 27, 2021 | 10 AM6 PM

WHERE:  Claiborne at Adelaide

74 Claiborne Way, Starkville, MS 39759

www.claiborneatadelaide.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claiborne-at-adelaide-senior-living-celebrates-older-americans-month-301299203.html

SOURCE Claiborne at Adelaide

