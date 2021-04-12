LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claire's Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is proud to announce their tenth anniversary. To commemorate the occasion the foundation is launching a new website with unique features that tell the stories of CF.
In its tenth year, Claire's Place Foundation reached the milestones of 10,000 YouTube subscribers, 2,500 grant recipients and over $640,000 in grants given. The foundation's new website will provide an engaging platform to continue to grow these achievements and spotlight the CF community. From powerful videos, to social media shareables and a space where visitors can write about how Founder Claire Wineland's famed outlook impacted their lives, the website provides a place to learn about CF and the warriors living with it.
"I can't believe it has been ten years since my daughter Claire founded Claire's Place Foundation from her hospital bed at age 13," said Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. "Claire poured her love, passion and hope into the organization. Her impact went far beyond the CF community, teaching us all how to overcome any obstacle life throws at you. As we carry Claire's legacy forward, we felt it was important to create a place on our new website where people from all walks of life can share how Claire impacted or inspired them. Our new website is a supportive forum for inspiration as well as a resource to learn about developments in CF, our programs and grant recipients. I know Claire would be wowed by our new look and digital enhancements to connect the CF community and beyond."
The Claire's Place new website also features:
- Claire's Story & Legacy
- Claire's Swag Shop
- The Award-Winning Documentary "Claire"
- Support Network for CF Families
- How to Start a Fundraiser
Information about Claire's Place Programs:
In honor of their tenth anniversary, what would have been Claire's 24th birthday and CF Awareness Month in May, the foundation is kicking off a social media fundraiser challenge. Throughout the month of May join Claire's Place and @kiki5800 on @tiktok to share how you live proudly, like Claire. Post pictures and videos that illustrate you living proudly and tag #liveproudlyforclaire!
To assist Claire Place Foundation's mission, please visit the new website to make a tax-deductible donation. To become a Claire's Place corporate partner please visit here.
About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.
Claire's Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and passed away at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire's foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's "Small Nonprofit of the Year," the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire's Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire's legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit http://www.clairesplacefoundation.org.
