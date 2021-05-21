DALLAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clairevista Holistic Health & Fitness, a holistic health and fitness club in North Texas, is celebrating more than 10 years in Dallas with a brand-new facility in West Dallas located at 707 Seale Street. Founded initially as Clairevista Vitality Club in 2010, by owner and personal coach Chris Weigel, the club rebranded last year as Clairevista Holistic Health & Fitness. The new club is 2,880 square feet and supports its staff of nine, and offers a range of amenities including functional workout areas, SportsArt energy-generating cardio equipment, infrared sauna, meditative space and services including personal training, small group training, athletic developing, life coaching, massage therapy and energy healing, all in a green and non-toxic setting. A Grand Opening free community event is set for May 21-May 23, and will showcase all of the club's amenities and services.
"I am thrilled to bring this unique range of amenities and holistic health and fitness approach to the Oak Cliff, West Dallas, Kessler Park and Dallas-area communities," said Chris Weigel, owner and best-selling co-author of "3 Steps To YOUR BEST BODY In Record Time." "Our brand new facility is a wellness destination for those who seek improvement in their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. In light of the ongoing pandemic, there has never been a time when our holistic health has been more important," said Weigel.
Clairevista Holistic Health & Fitness is offering a free 14-day trial, which also includes small group coaching now through the end of summer. The club uses medical grade air filters that specifically filter viruses, and non-contact thermometer and non-contact hand sanitizer is necessary before entry.
The Grand Opening celebration starting today through Sunday, May 23, will feature free small group training sessions, complimentary InBody body composition scans, free Theragun therapy sessions, among other complimentary classes and activities. A complete schedule of events for the celebration can be found on the Clairevista website and Facebook page.
Clairevista Holistic Health & Fitness was recently selected as a "2021 Best Gyms in Dallas" by Expertise.com.
About Clairevista Holistic Health & Fitness
Founded in 2010, Clairevista Holistic Health & Fitness is a leading holistic health and fitness club based in Dallas. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Clairevista club members experience a spa-like, non-toxic environment via medically-grade filtered air and water, organic toiletries and cleaning products. The Club offers an array of services including holistic stress management, personal training, life coaching, nutrition & weight loss, athletic development and massage therapy. Membership is limited to 300 people to avoid over-crowding, and the staff includes C.H.E.K practitioners and coaches. Clairevista Holistic Health & Fitness was recently selected as a "2021 Best Gyms in Dallas" by Expertise.com. For more information, please visit https://clairevista.com.
Sarah Avery, Avery Communications, +1 (214) 417-7769, averysaraha@gmail.com
