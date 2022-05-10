Clarion Safety Systems shares an update to its website's educational content, detailing new resources as well as design and navigation features.
MILFORD, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, is pleased to announce the launch of a new and improved online hub of machinery and workplace safety resources on its ClarionSafety.com website.
The new 'Safety Resources' section of the site is dedicated to providing expertise and best practice solutions related to safety, risk, and compliance – helping industry professionals to develop and optimize their product and workplace safety initiatives.
The company uses its experience and subject matter expertise to develop comprehensive safety materials – including news articles, infographics, podcasts, and videos – while also providing the content in a more up-to-date design aimed at a better user experience.
"Creating safe products and workplaces is never a 'once and done' initiative. It involves continued education and evaluation. We know that's top of mind for our clients, and it's also key in how we approach our educational content," says Erin Earley, head of communications at Clarion Safety Systems. "This new section of our site lays the groundwork for our ongoing efforts to provide fresh resources today's safety professionals need to stay up-to-date, whether it's on topics related to visual safety communication like safety labels and signs, ANSI and ISO standards for product and workplace safety, compliance and regulations, or risk reduction. Our team is passionate about safety – and we're excited to continue to grow this hub in line with both the needs of our clients' and the latest news and events."
Key updates and enhancements available in this launch include:
- Centralized Location: The Safety Resources section of Clarion Safety's site now houses the company's educational content, safety information, industry events, and research in one easily accessible area.
- Clean Design: The new Safety Resources hub has been redesigned with more prominent and intuitive menus for easy navigation, as well as refreshed product safety and workplace safety imagery.
- New Safety Content: In addition to refreshing and continuing to update key pieces of content located in this area – including workplace and machinery research articles, case studies, videos, podcasts, and blogs – Clarion Safety has developed two new mediums to deliver safety information to their users: infographics and a comprehensive safety terms glossary.
"Our standards-based expertise and holistic approach to risk reduction means that we're a trusted partner in safety to our clients. That extends beyond providing quality safety label and sign product, and related services. This new area of our site is a testament to those efforts, as is our dedicated, standards-trained customer service team who work hand in hand with our clients to personally answer questions and provide insight on the best products and services for the situation at hand," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety Systems.
As a company, Clarion Safety is a longstanding and active member of both the U.S. and international standards bodies responsible for safety signs and labels. For over 30 years, Clarion Safety has been a member of the ANSI Z535 committee, and for over 20 years, has been a member of ISO/TC 145, a key international safety sign and label standards-writing committee, and the one tasked with standardizing symbols in the ISO 7010 library. Through its long list of safety credentials and standards body members, Clarion Safety is able to consistently publish new information and learning resources to the safety community. Its safety resources are also accompanied by an immense collection of best practice safety labels, signs, and tag products that are designed and customizable to ANSI and ISO standards, utilizing recommendations detailed within their available online resources.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
