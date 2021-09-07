MILFORD, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison's 33rd Annual Product Liability Conference will feature a course on warnings and instructions from Angela Lambert, a safety and liability industry expert from Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags.
Lambert's session, titled "On-Product Warnings: ANSI Z535.4 and ISO 3864-2," is part of the university's 'Advanced Products' course through its College of Engineering – Engineering Professional Development department, and takes place September 20 to 23, 2021.
"Failure to warn" and "inadequate warnings" are top product liability allegations. Lambert will present key considerations on creating effective warnings for both domestic and export markets. That will include discussions on the latest warnings technology as defined by the ANSI Z535.4 and ISO 3864-2 standards. The session will also give participants an understanding of current considerations and implications for product safety labels and risk management, including the label format options, anticipated standards updates, and emerging trends and issues.
At Clarion Safety, Lambert heads the company's standards compliance initiatives. She has over fifteen years of experience in the safety and manufacturing industry, helping product safety engineers solve their warnings and liability challenges. Lambert is actively involved at the leadership level in the ANSI and ISO standards for product safety. She is chair of ANSI Z535.1, the standard that focuses on colors used in visual safety communication, as well as a delegate representative to ANSI for the ISO/TC 145 SC2 WG 1 committee, responsible for the library of ISO 7010 registered symbols and the ISO 3864 set of standards.
Rather than the traditional in-person conference, this year's event will once again be virtual via UW-Madison Zoom to protect the health of attendees and presenters during the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-day course centers around current and emerging product liability prevention practices from experienced product safety management professionals including consulting engineers, product safety standards experts, and a defense attorney.
To learn more about the conference, including earning credit hours for the course (CEU and PDH) as well as how to register, visit the University of Wisconsin's website. Contact Clarion Safety to learn more about the company's industry experts and opportunities for collaboration on media and educational projects.
ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
The University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Engineering is a top-ranked engineering school of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, one of the leading research universities in the world. The college comprises 13 academic departments and dates back to 1857.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems is a worldwide leader in product and workplace safety communication. Clarion Safety designs and produces product safety labels and facility safety signs and tags – along with offering complementary solutions and services like safety and risk assessments – needed to reduce risk and protect people. The company also provides a wide range of printing services outside of the safety realm, addressing identification, branding, dataplates, serialization, and more, to add value for its customers. With 30 years of safety standards leadership, Clarion Safety has unparalleled knowledge of national and international best practices and codes to meet specific regulatory requirements, from OSHA, ANSI and ISO to WEEE, RoHS and REACH. Its corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art production facility are located in Milford, PA, and products are made in the U.S.A. The company is a registered ISO 9001:2015 manufacturer and offers top 3M materials. For more information, visit http://www.clarionsafety.com.
