MILFORD, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs and tags, has expanded its offerings on its machine safety and risk assessment platform, Clarion Safety Assessment, now offering UKCA and UKNI mark consulting services, in addition to its CE mark consulting services.
The United Kingdom Conformity Assessed (UKCA) and the United Kingdom Northern Ireland (UKNI) are required marks for certain product groups placed on the market within those areas as a result of the United Kingdom's (UK) official exit from the European Union. The marks must be visibly applied to respective UK and Northern Ireland market products that require conformity to relevant legislation to be in compliance.
- For market access to Great Britain (England, Wales & Scotland): The UK government will continue to recognize the CE mark for existing products placed onto the Great Britain (GB) market until January 1, 2022, and any new products from January 1, 2021 require the new UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) mark issued by a UK approved body for goods placed on the market in GB. The UKCA marking covers most goods which were previously subject to the CE marking. The UKCA mark cannot be used for goods placed on the European Union (EU) or Northern Ireland (NI) market.
- For market access to Europe (including Northern Ireland): The EU will continue to require products to be CE marked to gain entry for sale in mainland Europe, on the basis that the mark is issued by an EU-based notified body.
- For market access to Northern Ireland: In regards to the UKNI mark, Northern Ireland will continue to utilize the CE mark for a majority of goods, although the use of a UK body for mandatory conformity assessments for goods placed on the Northern Ireland market will require the UKNI.
Clarion Safety Assessment's UKNI and UKCA mark consulting helps manufacturers to ensure their products transition smoothly in conforming to new regulations. Services include identifying applicable directives and meeting their essential requirements, guidance in creating and maintaining technical documentation, and assistance with the respective UK and Northern Ireland Declaration of Conformity processes.
In addition to its product marking/regulatory compliance consulting offerings, Clarion Safety Assessment provides full-service machine safety and liability prevention capabilities through a team of experts, each with specific areas of proficiency. When it first launched in 2020, Clarion Safety Assessment offered equipment manufacturers machine risk assessment services, warnings and label reviews and product safety consulting. It continues to expand its portfolio in line with the needs of the OEMs that the company serves.
"These new UKCA and UKNI mark compliance requirements are indicative of an ever changing marketplace. With our consulting practice, Clarion Safety Assessment, we're committed to adapting to the needs of our clients, helping to identify, remedy, and prevent a broad range of product safety and compliance issues," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety.
"When it comes to CE, UKCA, and UKNI mark compliance, our Clarion Safety team is ready to assist, helping companies to take out any guesswork, lost time, or anxiety involved in meeting the compliance marking requirements in this geographic region. We understand the importance of working with experienced, trusted consultants; after all, failure to meet the required marking standards can result in costly fines and even permanent shelving of products."
Clarion Safety has a longstanding, 30+ year history of collaborating with customers to implement best practices in relation to an extensive range of product safety standards with the goal of maximizing safety and reducing risk. Clarion Safety Assessment is driven by that same commitment to excellence, punctuated by a track record of working with over 15,000 companies without a single Clarion Safety customer ever facing warnings-based allegations.
More information can be found at http://www.clarionsafetyassessment.com.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
Media Contact
Erin Earley, Clarion Safety Systems, 800-748-0536, eearley@clarionsafety.com
SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems