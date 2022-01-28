MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClarityX, providers of genetic testing to empower both consumers and physicians, today announced that its at-home genetic tests can aid in finding the appropriate medications for patients combating Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Their testing is able to reveal an individual's genetic profile in order to take the guesswork out of prescribing.
Recent clinical research has shown that depression spikes at the beginning of the new year, with over 10 million Americans struggling with seasonal depression. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that relates to changes in the seasons. Although the exact cause of SAD is unknown, treatments include light therapy, talk therapy, Vitamin D and antidepressant medications. Unfortunately, the sheer amount of these drugs available on the market make it difficult for healthcare providers to determine which medication will be the most effective for each patient. Additionally, incorrect dosing may interact negatively within a patient.
ClarityX offers genetic test kits that are able to reliably predict a person's response to medication. Pharmacogenetic testing is a type of DNA testing that examines genes for variations that may affect how patients metabolize certain drugs. The insight helps when having to choose between different antidepressants as well as providing physicians information to help with optimal dosing.
Additionally, ClarityX's Mindwell Test is designed to provide answers on how a patient responds to various antidepressants, antipsychotics, anxiolytics, SSNRI's and SSRI's based on their DNA. As genes do not change over time, an individual's Mindwell test results and treatment plan will remain valid and accurate for life. The Mindwell Test covers genetic testing for depression, anxiety, bipolar, ADHD/ADD, OCD, PTSD medications.
"Whether someone is experiencing mild SAD or is facing debilitating depression, it's important to confront the symptoms. When left untreated, the condition can worsen and infiltrate every aspect of life causing patients to lose interest in their favorite activities, stop maintaining social relationships and neglect their daily obligations," said Andres Benzaquen, President of ClarityX. "However, getting the right depression medication is a process of trial and error that can take months. ClarityX helps cut the guesswork out of the process - especially as more and more patients are searching for personalized, precise medication healthcare. In the near future, you won't be prescribed medications without a pharmacogenetic test."
Testing happens in a quick three step process. First, the patient clicks the "Get Started" button to
request a ClarityX test. Once a patient has received and activated their kit, they perform a simple cheek swab. The sample is then returned in the provided pre-paid envelope. Patients receive their personalized report online in their ClarityX patient portal and the results can easily be shared with their doctors.
"The days of going back and forth to your physician just to find the right medications are over. "We're at the beginning of a growing shift towards the at-home medically actionable, test market.," adds Benzaquen. . In a time when mental Health is a growing problem - and has been exacerbated during Covid - precision medicine is the future of healthcare. Our genetic tests can help to take the guesswork out of your medications,"
Whether patients are looking for a new medication or have been recently diagnosed with SAD, pharmacogenetics can help find the optimal treatment to empower people to take control of their health, happiness and overall well-being.
