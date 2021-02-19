MERRIMACK, N.H., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark & Lavey Benefits Solutions, Inc., an innovator in the employee benefits market space for more than 20 years, introduces a rebrand to its visual identity and mission that reflects a deep dedication to client success. Along with unveiling their new brand, Clark & Lavey launched an updated website (clarklavey.com) focused on benefits solutions that help clients address their needs and achieve their goals. The rebrand solidifies Clark & Lavey's position as an industry leader that offers effective strategies and valuable guidance for their clients.
"The vision behind our brand evolution is not only to better represent ourselves as one of the most trusted and respected companies in our industry, but also to express our patriotism as a veteran-owned business," said Paul Clark, CEO of Clark & Lavey. "Our mission continues to be providing the best value for our clients. The rebrand is not just cosmetic; we have taken this opportunity to continually improve our approach and evolve our services as we remain focused on providing unparalleled solutions and service."
Clark & Lavey's new logo design embodies their proud service background and genuine care for their clients' success. Plus, the new vibrant color scheme represents the company's approach to their work: passionate, dedicated, and innovative. The logo's maintained font family still symbolizes the quality and longevity of their services. However, they have also introduced a more modern, easier-to-read sans serif font that reflects their tireless commitment to seeing their customers achieve their goals and reach new levels of success.
About Clark & Lavey Benefit Solutions, Inc.
Headquartered in Merrimack, NH, Clark & Lavey Benefits Solutions, Inc. is a premium provider of employee health benefits solutions to companies, organizations, and associations in fully insured, self-insured and group medical captive scenarios. Clark & Lavey also offers live seminars, webinars, and HR consulting services that address all aspects of employee benefits and corporate governance. To learn more and explore their updated website, visit http://www.ClarkLavey.com.
