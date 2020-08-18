ST. CHARLES, Ill., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke, one of the country's leading public health companies, will voluntarily sunset the sale and manufacturing of public health mosquito control products that contain the active ingredient chlorpyrifos, as the company prepares to introduce a new mode of action product for adult mosquito control.
"More than ten years ago, Clarke made the commitment to design and deliver environmentally responsible products and introduce novel mode of action chemistries to our industry," says J. Lyell Clarke, president and CEO of Clarke. "Chlorpyrifos has served public health mosquito control for more than 40 years as a great rotational tool to help manage resistance. Yet we've seen product sales decline as our customers seek alternative products with greater public acceptance. Our decision to voluntarily sunset chlorpyrifos allows us to focus keenly on stewarding a new mode of action adulticide into the market. This move is a direct reflection of our values and our customers' needs: public health tools that align with public preference."
Clarke screened more than 85 potential new active ingredients and designed hundreds of prototype formulations to meet the market demand for a new mode of action adulticide. The company is in the final stages of preparing a new product that addresses the growing challenge of pyrethroid resistance while maintaining high standards for efficacy. Clarke anticipates its new adult mosquito control product will be commercially available in 2023.
Clarke's chlorpyrifos-based products for the U.S. market (MosquitoMist™ and MosquitoMaster™) will remain commercially available through 2022. The company will maintain applicable U.S. state registrations to allow customers to use remaining inventory through 2023.
About Clarke
Established in 1946, Clarke is a third-generation, family-owned company providing mosquito control and aquatic habitat management to protect public health. The company has more than 180 full-time employees, 16 offices across the United States, and international locations in Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, India and Australia. Clarke's mission is to make communities more livable, safe and comfortable for families around the world. We do this by pioneering, developing and delivering environmentally-responsible products and services to help prevent vector-borne disease, control nuisances and create healthy water bodies. For more information, visit www.clarke.com.