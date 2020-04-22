FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, the industry leader in glassboard innovation and creator of the new TherMobile, a non-porous mobile board that serves as a protective shield during the health screening process, is successfully supporting AstraZeneca's efforts in keeping their essential employees safe while continuing to work during the COVID-19 crisis.
"We initially developed TherMobile as a way to keep our own employees safe while implementing employee temperature screening at our facility," said Marc Mansell, CEO of Clarus. "We quickly realized that many other companies were facing the same challenge, and we knew that we had to find a way to bring this innovative product to market quickly."
TherMobile's small cut-out window allows companies to safely take the temperature of incoming employees or handoff necessary documents, all through a non-porous, easily cleanable safety shield. Thanks to the natural properties of glass, it can be sanitized easily, protecting all parties during health screenings. Ultimately, TherMobile serves as an ideal first line of defense against COVID-19.
AstraZeneca, one of the top five pharmaceutical companies in the world, is the first corporation to order and implement Clarus' TherMobile glassboards. By equipping a handful of AstraZeneca's locations nationwide with this premium product in less than two days' time, Clarus is playing a valuable role in protecting essential workers in the healthcare industry from the novel coronavirus.
