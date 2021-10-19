PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClassBento, the booking platform that improves social and mental wellbeing by making creative workshops available to everyone, today announces its official launch in the United States with a focus on the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. Now anyone can support local small businesses and artists and connect with their community while participating in meaningful cultural exchanges -- whether it's taking classes from an Oyster Shucker team in Boston, wreath makers from New Jersey, terrarium builders from Portland or sourdough bread makers from San Francisco.
The pandemic has created a drought of the shared experiences that make life special. ClassBento is on a mission to enhance people's social and mental health by reconnecting them with their local community through meaningful experiences, both virtual and in-person. Those who are most comfortable at home can easily book virtual artisanal experiences and order DIY craft boxes and kits that are designed by local makers and teachers from San Francisco, New York City and beyond. Just by opening their laptop, people can get a dose of everything they've been missing: human interaction, creative experimentation, cultural experiences and, most importantly, fun.
From cooking to crown making, ClassBento's highly-curated catalog of thousands of experiences (and growing!) quenches individuals' thirst for connection, serving as a remedy for the isolation and stress the pandemic caused.
The new virtual-first world has also had a significant impact on artists and small business owners who struggled to stay afloat as in-person showcases and event opportunities dwindled. ClassBento empowers artisans to share their craft with individuals and groups, without having to deal with marketing and logistics, so they can focus on the work they love doing. The platform was designed specifically with artisans in mind, helping them expand audiences and grow businesses at a time when they need it most.
In addition to artists and small business owners, employers are facing their own challenges caused by the pandemic, seeking ways to motivate employees remotely and manage their burnout. Human Resources professionals, department heads and leaders with a travel and expense budget can use ClassBento to build team culture through its array of artisanal classes, enhancing employee wellness at work.
"The negative impact that the pandemic has had on our mental health is tremendous and it is time that we prioritize wellness and human connection," said John Tabari, Co-CEO and Co-founder of ClassBento. "People are desperate for ways to alleviate burnout and stress and that's exactly what ClassBento aims to provide."
Since its launch in the UK and Australia, ClassBento has facilitated experiences and helped mental wellbeing for teams at Pfizer, AstraZeneca, front line workers at the NHS and companies like Accenture, Facebook, Netflix, PayPal and Spotify. ClassBento has had significant success in the UK and Australia, quickly becoming the go-to for artisan experiences.
About ClassBento
ClassBento began in Australia and launched in the UK in 2020. ClassBento connects thousands of individuals, groups and teams with local artisans and makers who teach fun workshops online. Choose from hundreds of creative workshops and wellbeing activities including art, craft, cocktail and cooking experiences taught by some of San Francisco and New York's best local makers. ClassBento is on a social mission to improve the wellbeing of our nation one workshop at a time.
