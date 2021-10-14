FORT DODGE, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We Support Our Troops" were proudly displayed on all the shirts of the dental team of Clay and Associates DDS, PLC during a recent Saturday morning supplying dental care for 25 veterans.
This is the second year that the dental clinic has volunteered their time and services to provide much needed dental care to veterans. A planned event in 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic.
Dental services included x-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions. Each patient was also supplied a dental treatment plan if more dental care was needed to submit for aid through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund.
While the dental team at Clay and Associates, DDS, PLC took care of the veterans, Amber Cooke with I Smile-Silver managed all the details to coordinate the event. Amber collected names of veterans requesting dental care and all the paperwork that was needed. Beth Albright with Webster County Public Health helped on Saturday assisting with the veterans and answering questions.
The dental team included Dr. John Clay, Dr. Tyler Wallingford, Dr. Nadeen Altaie, Mary McKellips, Ange Christensen, Stacy Agnitsch, Alexis Erickson, Melissa Almond, Carla Berger, Nichole Brandel, Ashley Haas, McKenna Anderson, Macy Atwood, Cheyanne Egeland, Melissa Carlson, and Deena Hudson.
Expressing his appreciation, Dr. Clay stated, "This has been a great day! Thank you veterans for what you do and the Clay & Associates staff for donating your time."
"Many Veterans experience challenges in accessing dental care," commented Amber Cooke, Webster County Public Health. "There are certain requirements in order to get dental care through the VA along with having to travel to Des Moines. Clay and Associates is the only local dental clinic offering events like this. One veteran traveled well over an hour to be able to have some much needed dental care by the Clay and Associates staff."
