TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyroid Cancer Awareness month kicks off this September and aims to bring light to one of the fastest-increasing cancers in the U.S.
Thyroid cancer is common, enough so that all of us will know somebody with thyroid cancer. In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cancers in the U.S., its diagnoses have tripled in the past three decades. Despite its frequency, thyroid cancers are very curable if caught and treated early which is the biggest challenge.
"Early detection is key, however thyroid cancer is often misdiagnosed or its significance is not appreciated," stated Dr. Gary Clayman, founder and surgeon in chief at the Clayman Thyroid Center. "The goals of these well-thought-out articles are to provide an easy to understand guide for the general public so that they can be aware of the signs and symptoms of thyroid cancer so it can be diagnosed and cured sooner."
"As a woman thyroid surgeon, I have a heart for all the young women that will get diagnosed with thyroid cancer this year," said Rashmi Roy, MD. "Although men get thyroid cancer too, it is more common in women, and often young women, so I'm excited to help increase awareness hopefully leading to earlier detection."
The Clayman Thyroid Center, in association with the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery are uniting this month in promoting self-checks, symptoms, diagnosis, treatments, surgery and life after surgery for thyroid cancers.
Now through mid-October, you'll find an education series posted on the Clayman Thyroid Center's blog, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn as well as on the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery website. These articles were written by experts in thyroid cancer detection and thyroid cancer surgery with the goal of educating the public and encouraging self-advocacy for thyroid cancer.
Topics for Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month Include:
- Top 5 Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer
- Top 5 Worries about Thyroid Nodules
- 4 Types of Thyroid Cancer: An Overview
- Top 4 Causes of Thyroid Cancer
- Best Ways to Self-Check for Thyroid Cancer
- 3 Ways to Find Best Thyroid Surgeon
- What to do after I've been diagnosed with thyroid cancer
- Thyroidectomy for Thyroid Cancer: The Big Picture
- Thyroid Cancer and Lymph Nodes. What's the Big Deal?
- Top 3 Operations for Thyroid Cancer
- Robotic Scarless Surgery for Thyroid Cancer
- Do I need to take thyroid hormone after thyroid cancer surgery?
- Life After Thyroid Removal for Thyroid Cancer: Resources
Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month is observed worldwide and was initiated by the Thyroid Cancer Survivor's Association in 2000. It was established in an effort to encourage people to get checked frequently and to increase research toward finding cures for all types of thyroid cancers.
