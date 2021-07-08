WASHINGTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) was founded in 2010, more than 400 million people have gained access to clean cooking fuels and technologies, with more than 4.6 million lives saved from harmful health impacts attributed to household air pollution.
To highlight the progress made on clean cooking over the past decade – and to push for accelerated action on the road to 2030 – CCA and its partners are launching a series of engagements throughout the remainder of the year. The celebration kicks off with the launch of a new 10 Years of Impact microsite, followed by a "Conversation on Clean Cooking" on July 20 featuring Hillary Rodham Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, who helped found CCA in 2010.
"We've seen incredible progress since 2010, with nearly half a billion people gaining access to clean cooking, saving millions of lives and billions of dollars in economic impacts," said Dymphna van der Lans, Chief Executive Officer of CCA. "However, while the pace of access has more than doubled over the past decade, progress remains far too slow. We call on governments, donors, finance institutions, the private sector, and civil society to prioritize clean cooking and take bold action to ensure we achieve our climate and development goals, leaving no one behind."
CCA's 10 Years of Impact microsite features notable moments and accomplishments from across the clean cooking sector, as well as testimonials from a broad range of stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, policymakers, CCA champions like actor Julia Roberts and Chef José Andrés, and people who have switched to clean cooking, such as Sita Bai in India.
"I used to be busy all the time. Cooking with traditional cookstoves was time-consuming," Sita said, after switching to cooking gas from solid fuels. "Now I have time to grow vegetables, which we eat and also sell in the market. Not only am I breathing better, but I'm also supporting my family. Clean cooking has changed my life."
Beyond the new website and "Conversation on Clean Cooking," CCA will host a series of events and engagements, culminating in a "Week of Clean Cooking" from October 18-22, 2021. This week-long event will feature webinars, panel discussions, and opportunities to connect investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to drive the clean cooking agenda forward.
CCA is working on a wide range of programs and activities designed to accelerate access to clean cooking. The organization created the global industry development program Cooking Industry Catalyst to support and demonstrate the viability of commercially attractive business models that deliver high-impact clean cooking solutions. CCA is also leading national programs, including in Haiti and Nepal, to boost market development for clean cooking technologies.
To facilitate much needed coordination across the clean cooking sector, CCA is leading the development of a Clean Cooking Systems Strategy, a sector-wide process to identify the most crucial challenges and priorities for action. In addition, CCA is closely supporting governments in the process of incorporating clean cooking into their Energy Compacts, which outline countries' energy commitments for the next 10 years.
CCA invites all partners to celebrate the achievements of the clean cooking sector over the last decade and to join its ongoing efforts to bring clean cooking to all families by 2030. To stay up-to-date on all events and announcements, follow CCA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as sign up for CCA's newsletter.
